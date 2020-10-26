Cooler temperatures and more rain are in the forecast for Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to drop to about 52 degrees by 5 p.m. today and the overnight low is expected to be about 42 degrees.
Tuesday will be chilly with a high of about 50 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers. Wednesday's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high of 58 degrees.
Sunny skies will return to Central Texas on Thursday with temperatures reaching 64 degrees, according to the NWS.