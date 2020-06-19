The number of deaths stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak at Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation grew again Friday when local health officials said a resident died.
This is the 10th coronavirus-related death in Bell County, and the seventh at that facility, 2505 S. 37th St.
“The death added to the dashboard today was a man in his 60s, a former resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation, who was previously hospitalized,” Bell County Public Health District Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
After three consecutive days of at least 30 new cases, the health district reported 17 additional infections Friday.
Those new cases pushed Bell County well over the 700 mark. At least 716 COVID-19 cases have been reported here. Bell County has a positivity rate of 3.13 percent, according to the health district.
Bell County has added 135 infections since Monday. June has had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 for the county. So far, 363 cases have been reported this month. Of the reported cases in Bell County, 50.7 percent have been confirmed in June.
The health district also reported 13 new recoveries, increasing that total to 305. At least 22,858 tests have been performed in the county.
As the health district identified a small increase in infections on Friday, two other entities notified the public about infections among their staff.
Buc-ee’s employees
Two Temple Buc-ee’s employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Lake Jackson-based company said in a news release.
“The procedures in place identified the employees were exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and the employees were sent home,” Buc-ee’s spokesman Jeff Nadalo said. “After reviewing video from more than 120 in-store cameras, we have identified any employees that were in close contact with these employees and notified them to self-quarantine.”
Nadalo said Buc-ee’s alerted the Bell County Public Health District about the two infections and it did not recommend any additional actions.
“The Bell County Public Health District was notified late Thursday of two COVID-19 cases at the Temple Buc-ee’s store,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Our staff is working with the store to ensure that proper protocol is followed to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”
The famous beaver nugget seller has implemented health and safety guidelines and sanitization procedures for the safety of their employees and customers, the release said.
Those include monitoring employees for coronavirus symptoms; checking workers’ temperatures when they arrive to work; installing transparent shields where staff and customers interact; stressing social distancing; increased cleaning and sanitation; mandating all employees wash their hands at least every hour; requiring employees to wear masks; and asking customers to wash their hands before shopping.
Buc-ee’s is located at 4155 N General Bruce Drive, off Interstate 35 in Temple.
Killeen vehicle registration
On the west side of the county, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said an employee at the Killeen vehicle registration office, 307 Priest Drive, tested positive for the coronavirus. All 15 employees who work there are self quarantining themselves until July 1, Luedeke said.
“An employee tested positive and two other employees are being tested, and we don’t know the results for that,” said Luedeke, who oversees vehicle registration in Bell County.
The elected official learned about the COVID-19 case around 8:30 a.m. Friday. He closed the office shortly after that. He said the employee who tested positive was last at work on Wednesday.
Luedeke will keep the office closed for 14 days and expects it to reopen July 2. It is currently undergoing an intensive cleaning, he said.
Residents can renew their vehicle registration at four grocery stores in the county: Brookshire Brothers, 215 Mill Creek Drive, Salado; H-E-B Plus, 2509 N. Main St., Belton; H-E-B, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen; H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St., Temple.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 716/ 305 recovered, 10 dead
Hospitalized: Ever 84
Admitted to ICU: Ever 38
Temple: 252
Killeen: 264
Belton: 88
Harker Heights: 52
Other: 60
Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 22,858 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.