A paroled Belton man who tried to avoid a criminal charge by eating a plastic bag with drug residue was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
Steven Daniel Warehime, 35, was indicted on three charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (repeat offender), a second-degree felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; and tampering or fabricating physical evidence, also a third-degree felony.
Warehime, who vomited a bag that had methamphetamine residue in the back of a police vehicle, was previously indicted on the tampering charge in August.
He remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds that total $76,000. His charges include a count of evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an Aug. 12 incident in which Belton police were called to the 1000 block of East Loop 121 in reference to a suspect with a weapon. The caller said a man with a gun and a woman were on the front porch of a home.
The woman told police that she and Warehime argued after walking back from a convenience store. She said he slapped and punched her before he pointed a firearm at her and then pushed the weapon to her head, an arrest affidavit said. She was sitting on the front porch of a home and was unable to get up because Warehime “would knock her down when she attempted to stand,” the affidavit said.
She had a cut on her right ear that required EMS attention.
Another witness told police she saw the suspect standing on the front porch with a black pistol in his hand. Warehime was “carrying a bag as he fled officers,” the affidavit said.
The woman’s purse and a black Ruger .22 weapon were found nearby by police. The gun had a round in the chamber and a damaged round was jammed in the breach. A black hair was lodged in the rear sight and matched the victim’s hair color and consistency, the affidavit said.
Warehime was located in a yard in the 1000 block of Cacti Lane. He admitted to officers that he had an argument with the woman, took her purse and was in possession of a firearm.
Warehime said “he had taken the gun from his boss because he was afraid his boss was going to use the gun on him,” the affidavit said. He told police he fired the weapon earlier in the day.
The suspect was placed in a patrol vehicle. When the officer returned, he saw two plastic baggies on the vehicle floor.
Warehime told the officer he “attempted to eat the baggies because the baggies contained trace amounts of methamphetamine,” the affidavit said. Warehime further admitted to possessing a methamphetamine pipe that the officer missed during his initial search.
Warehime’s criminal history includes several felony convictions, including bail jumping and failure to appear in court. He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison but released on March 6. Warehime was charged a week before his parole ended in August.
Other indictments
• Alicia Y. Alexander, 46, of Temple, assault on a security officer.
• Joshua J. Flanagan, 37, of Belton, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Colby E. Collier, 27, of Troy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Danny L. Fisher, 71, of May, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Cordick Mobley, 32, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Joseph Reneau, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.