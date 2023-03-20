Dr. Ron Tyler

Dr. Ron Tyler, a former resident of Rogers, will be the guest lecturer Thursday at the Bell County Museum. He will give a presentation about his 25th book, Texas Lithographs: A Century of History in Images.

Dr. Ron Tyler, former director of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth and past president of the Texas State Historical Association, will be the featured speaker in the second installment of the Bell County Museum’s 2023 Spring Lecture Series.