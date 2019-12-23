Josh Quigley’s cycling trip around the world that began in Scotland received an abrupt stop this weekend when a vehicle allegedly hit his bicycle from behind.
Quigley, who is receiving treatment in Temple, was catapulted about 50 feet from his bicycle, he was told by law enforcement officers.
He doesn’t remember what happened next, but he was told someone stopped to help him and called 911.
Riding at night, Quigley had on reflective clothing and lights on the back of his bicycle, he said.
No law enforcement agencies contacted Monday by the Telegram had a record of an accident like Quigley described.
Quigley was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and was diagnosed with numerous injuries, he said — including a fractured skull, ankle, heel bone, pelvis and 10 ribs. He also had an issue with a carotid artery and had a chest tube to keep his lung from collapsing. Quigley posted on Facebook.
He was in fair condition Monday, hospital spokeswoman Tiya Searcy said.
Quigley admitted he won’t get to finish his trip around the world this year, but does plan to ride a bike or walk again in six to eight weeks after he’s completed rehabilitation, Quigley said.
His plan was to end his final leg in Miami and be home in Scotland for Christmas. He arrived Dec. 11 in the U.S., and he realized Dec. 17 that he wouldn’t make his self-imposed deadline.
Elixinol Europe, his sponsor, posted on Facebook about Quigley’s injuries, but also said, “Despite this awful event, we are now even more inspired by his get up and go. Truly proud sponsors, because through the good and bad, Josh always #KeepsMoving.”