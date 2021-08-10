Students and staff in the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District continued mourning the death of 15-year-old Bryce Fikes, who was struck by a vehicle during a cross country practice near campus on Monday.
Rosebud-Lott ISD Superintendent James Rosebrock said Tuesday that the cross country coach is currently on administrative leave, as the circumstances surrounding Bryce’s death are investigated.
“That is common practice for us at Rosebud-Lott ISD,” he said. “The investigation is very preliminary and I do not have a time frame to share.”
Rosebrock — who highlighted that cross country practice was canceled on Tuesday — said administrators are planning to meet with the team tomorrow before resuming training on Thursday.
“We have had a few staff and a few students take advantage of the counselors in our district … and we will continue to monitor them and make sure that they’re OK,” he said. “We’ll continue to offer these services as long as necessary.”
Bryce, an incoming sophomore at Rosebud-Lott High School, was hit by a GMC Acadia traveling eastbound while running on FM 431 near County Road 343 with his teammates, according to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Although coaches performed CPR on the 15-year-old following the accident, Bryce died at the scene.
“I am aware that this route has been used (during practices) in the past but it’s not an approved route,” Rosebrock said.
As his community attempts to cope with this tragedy, Rosebrock emphasized his gratitude for the outpouring of support shown in the wake of Bryce’s death — support that has come from Education Service Center Region 12, the Texas Association of School Boards, local superintendents and area residents.
“It feels very comforting and I will say that we need the support during this very challenging, difficult and unexplainable turn of events for us,” Rosebrock said. “I just want to give my condolences to the families that were involved in this accident.
Bryce’s mother, Alicia, is a first grade teacher at Rosebud-Lott Elementary, and Rosebrock said a fundraising effort will be forthcoming in an effort to cover any related funeral expenses.
“The goal is for the family to not pay anything,” he said.
Mindy Hamilton, a second-grade teacher in Riesel ISD, said she will assist in the fundraising efforts by offering up her baking skills.
“I’m going to do some baking and donate all the money to the family,” Hamilton said in a Facebook post. “Please let me know what you need. I will get them baked this weekend.”
Hamilton, who does not know the Fikes family personally, said she is open to baking a variety of items including cookies, lemon pound cake, apple pie, banana nut bread, cheesecake, key lime pound cake, strawberry bread and strawberry cake.
“You tell me what you are looking for and we will see if I can do it,” she said.
Hamilton said interested donors can reach her on her Facebook page at facebook.com/mindy.hamilton.315.