Update 11 a.m.: Killeen police were called to the 4200 block of Corrine Drive on a burglary call at 9:50 a.m. Friday morning. While officers were en route they were advised that shots were fired. Preliminary investigation indicated that a suspect was shot. He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
------
KILLEEN - Residents in a southwest Killeen neighborhood are reporting gunshots were fired and there is a heavy police presence in the area.
The gunshots were reported in a residential area along Corinne Drive, near Bunny Trail and Clear Creek Road shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.
A Killeen Police vehicle blocked off the 4300 block of Corinne Drive, and multiple other police cars are at the scene.
This report will be updated.