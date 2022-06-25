BELTON — The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America closed out its three-day world show Saturday with an awards banquet at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Pam Robison of Fort Worth, sales and events manager, said more than 600 animals were entered. Youth competitors led their animals to the show arena Thursday. Friday was for the no-halter division and Saturday was for the open-halter division, she said.
“This is our fifth year here,” she said. “It’s the highest number of entries we’ve had.”
The show, which filled the Bell County Expo Center Equine/ Livestock Complex and the Livestock Building, had one entry from Wyoming, she said, but most of the entries were from Texas and the surrounding states.
“We’re considered a beef animal — with the horns thrown in,” she said. “Most of the big breeders have a longhorn beef side as well. It’s considered a leaner beef. A lot of people really like it.”
Kevin Rooker of Poolville, show announcer and past committee member, said he has a herd of about 35 longhorns. What does he like about them?
“Their majestic appearance,” he said. “They are very docile and it’s just a great representation of the history of Texas. It’s not how I make my living. It’s just for fun.”
He said his youngest daughter won enough scholarship money with longhorns to pay her way through Baylor University.
“It also teaches an enormous amount of responsibility for kids to take care of an animal, because they have to feed them, bathe them, train them,” he said.
Gary Wilhite of Hamilton said this was the first year for his daughter Karri, 7, to show. She showed a mini heifer, a mini steer and a mini bull, he said, and her mini heifer won reserve grand champion.
“I’m an old field hand that just likes cows,” he said. “We’ve got a small herd, something for our kids to show, to keep them out of the house and off video games.”
Longhorns are more like a horse or a dog than a regular cow, he said.
“They’re a lot smarter and they have a lot more personality,” he said.
Longhorns descended from wild cows in Mexico, he said.
“They endured big changes, big bears and mountain lions, so they had to be pretty smart,” he said.
Doug Burkham of Red Oak said his daughter, Alyssa Brady, 11, entered a cow, calf and steer She won four buckles, he said, and a banner for champion junior steer.
He raises longhorns on his Red Star Ranch, he said. He’s raised longhorns off and on since the early 1990s.
“I started this herd in 2004,” he said. “We’ve been showing since 2017, when the girl was old enough to show by herself.”