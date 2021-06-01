A Maryland motorist is hospitalized in critical condition with injuries that stem from a three-vehicle crash that occurred in heavy rain Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said the crash occurred on State Highway 36 near the bridge over Lake Belton.
A 2015 Hyundai Equus sedan — driven by a 51-year-old man from Fort Washington, Maryland — was headed southeast to Temple when the car hydroplaned on a curve in the road north of the bridge and collided with a northwest-bound 2017 Ford Escape operated by a 57-year-old Pflugerville resident.
The collision forced the SUV into a guardrail.
A tractor-trailer, driven by a 59-year-old Bartlett man, was traveling behind the SUV and struck the Hyundai on the passenger side after the initial collision — sending the vehicle into the south barrow ditch, Washko said.
The Maryland motorist was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, where he remained in critical condition on Tuesday, the sergeant said.