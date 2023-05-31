Education Service Center Region 12 recently honored five Temple ISD educators for their passion in working with bilingual students during an inaugural ceremony last month.
featured
Five Temple ISD educators honored
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Organic Asian grocery store to open in downtown Temple June 4; stop is on Imagine the Possibilities Tour
- Lake Belton High has first graduating class of 468 students
- UPDATE: Man dies in accident on North Main in Belton
- Belton ISD students graduate at ceremonies
- Nicholas Gage Ramirez, 23, of Belton died Friday
- Temple man indicted on burglary charge
- State budget writers strike deal on $321.3 billion two-year spending proposal
- Garcia still succeeding at DBU: Belton product helps Patriots to second Division II golf title
- Target removes some LGBTQ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers
- Vehicle hits Primrose School of Temple, injures 1