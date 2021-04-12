School districts in Bell County are making plans for in-person graduation ceremonies — festivities that largely span the Bell County Expo Center, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and other venues.
Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez told the Telegram that Temple High seniors will don their cap and gowns on May 12 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The in-person graduation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
“Each graduate will receive six tickets to distribute to friends or family, and all are required to wear masks,” Hernandez said.
Salado ISD
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said Salado High will be celebrating its students from the Frank and Sue Mayborn Campus Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The Salado High School class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, he said.
Although the district is currently following the Texas Education Agency’s mask-wearing requirement for school-related activities, Novotny said the district is set to review those standards.
“This Monday, April 19, our school board will decide whether or not to modify or discontinue these TEA mask-wearing requirements,” the Salado ISD superintendent said.
Academy ISD
Academy High will graduate its class of 2021 at 3 p.m. May 29 in the Bell County Expo Center, according to the Expo Center calendar.
Rogers ISD
Rogers High will hold its graduation ceremony on June 9 at Merk Field, according to Roger ISD’s online calendar of events.
Belton ISD
Belton ISD said it will host its graduation ceremonies on June 10 at Tiger Field.
“These plans came together after we talked to our seniors about what they valued most about the graduation experience,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said. “Just like everything this year, COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies will continue to be in place.”
Troy ISD
Neil Jeter, Troy ISD’s superintendent, told the Telegram that Troy High’s graduation is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 11.
However, he said discussions about whether COVID-19 restrictions will be implemented during the ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center are ongoing.
“A decision has not been made regarding COVID-19 restrictions for commencement,” Jeter said.
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD has five senior bodies graduating in late May: Early College High, 2 p.m. on May 27; Killeen High, 6 p.m. on May 27; C.E. Ellison High, 9 a.m. on May 28; Harker Heights High, 2 p.m. on May 28; and Robert M. Shoemaker High, 9 a.m. on May 29.
In an effort to maintain building capacity restrictions, Killeen ISD also will require tickets to be distributed for guests.
“Each graduating senior will receive nine to 12 admission tickets for family and friends,” Killeen ISD posted to their website. “This number reflects building capacity restrictions for the Bell County Expo Center and will be determined by the size of each graduating class.”
However, ceremonies can be viewed via an online livestream or through Spectrum Cable Channel 17, according to Killeen ISD.
UMHB
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students are set to receive their diplomas at 7:30 p.m. May 8 at Crusader Stadium.
The event, which also will be livestreamed online at umhb.edu/commencement, is not ticketed.
“During commencement, guests will be encouraged to socially distance any may remove masks once seated in the stadium … and students may invite as many guests as they wish,” UMHB posted to its website. “UMHB will continue to monitor the local COVID-19 situation and will communicate any changes if they occur.”
Temple College
Seniors from Temple College also will graduate from Crusader Stadium in May.
The graduation — scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 15 — will be livestreamed. Accessibility details for viewing will be published online at https://bit.ly/3td0GnX on a later date, according to Temple College’s website.