BELTON — A Temple man was indicted Wednesday for alleged shooting a man Nov. 6.
Marcus Laron Mayes Jr., 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot a man.
Although no arrest affidavit was available for Mayes, a news release from Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff gave details of the reported shooting.
The victim had several gunshot wounds and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred near West Avenue M and South 17th Street, and Mayes was found and arrested during a traffic stop. Mayes reportedly didn’t signal a turn and had marijuana in his possession.
A warrant was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Mayes was released Nov. 26 from the Bell County Jail after he posted bond in the amount of $100,000, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Wednesday.
Others indictments
• Searra Hollie, 22, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Brittany Baggett, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Jeremiah Ostrowski, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (repeat offender).
• Christobal R. Juarez, 33, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Sandy Whitfield, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Anna Daugherty, 33, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Geronimo J. Rafael Flores, 24, of Moody, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Joseph Phillip Eitel, 38, of Troy, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (repeat offender).
• Justin Cole Vasta, 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Charles Everette Watkins, 22, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• James Lewis Champ Jr., 56, of Temple, assault of a security officer.
• Rico Antonio Sanchez, 23, of Temple, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
The grand jury issued 31 true bills.