David Garland Ellis Jr.

David Garland Ellis Jr., 33, of Temple, remained in the Bell County Jail Friday, charged with a third-degree felony of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury. He also faces two misdemeanors: resisting arrest and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. His bonds totaled $39,000, jail records show.

A Temple man was tased by police after he allegedly threatened a man at a retail store in June.

