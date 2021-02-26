St. Mary’s Catholic School in Temple will hold an open house expo for prospective students and their families on Sunday.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus at 1019 S. Seventh St.
Families can meet faculty, staff and students as well as tour the campus. Registration at the school opens Monday.
“St. Mary’s Catholic School is proud to announce that classical education will be integrated into the 2021-22 school year,” a school news release said.
Classical education teaches students how to learn and how to think, according to the release. “It is largely because of its approach to how and when students are taught,” the release said. “Regardless of their learning style, children learn in three phases: grammar, logic and rhetoric.”
Class sizes are small so classes fill up quickly, the release said.
For information, call 254-778-8141.