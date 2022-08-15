A city-initiated rezoning effort started in Temple earlier this month aims to make it easier for those interested in revitalizing the area.
A first reading to rezone a portion of downtown Temple — generally north of the BNSF railroad, west of the Union Pacific railroad and south of Avenue A — was approved at the City Council’s last meeting. The affected properties will be rezoned as central area zoning, which allows for various residential and commercial uses.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, said the change was put forward for multiple reasons including the changing market conditions in the area.
Many properties in the designated area, Chandler said, are currently zoned for industrial or commercial uses.
“The intention of this city-initiated rezoning is to respond to the market and the redevelopment of downtown,” Chandler said. “As you know, industrial zoning doesn’t allow residential (uses). We have a variety of master plans that encourage residential (development) in downtown; this is a great opportunity to be able to do that.”
The current industrial zoning, Chandler said, only allows for recreational vehicle parks in terms of residential uses. He said these parks are not really in line with what the city wants downtown.
Chandler said that some businesses, such as Big John’s Paint and Body on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, would see some limits placed on them if the rezoning is approved.
While some of these businesses are fine in their current zoning, they would be limited in how they can expand and be redeveloped under the new zoning. Since the business uses would not be allowed in the new zoning, any changes would need the business to comply with the zoning.
Another reason officials cited for the rezoning was to restrict alcohol sales around nearby schools and churches that could pop up to the proposed change.
Chandler said these restrictions would apply to restaurants or businesses within 300 feet of local churches or schools, but not temporary events and festivals.
“The (ban) on alcohol sales by businesses would not apply to events such as Bloomin’ Fest or any other event at the festival grounds,” Chandler said. “Alcohol sales by businesses would not be permitted within 300 feet of an existing church or school.”
Temple resident Alan Lytle spoke during the meeting and asked city officials to extend the prohibition on alcohol sales around the future site of the Temple Children’s Museum as well.
Chandler said that would not be possible due to existing businesses already in the area, but clarified that the museum and businesses do coordinate together on various issues.
Chandler said that, despite the large footprint of the rezoning effort, none of the 114 notifications sent out to surrounding property owners were returned in opposition.