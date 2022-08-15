Classes begin Tuesday in Holland ISD and Moody ISD.
Several districts — Belton ISD, Bruceville-Eddy ISD, Cameron ISD, Jarrell ISD, Rogers ISD, Rockdale ISD, Rosebud-Lott ISD, Salado ISD and Troy ISD — begin classes on Wednesday.
Academy ISD starts classes on Thursday.
Temple ISD will see students return on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
TEMPLE ISD
Elementary School Meet the Teacher Night will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at each of the campuses
Families of bus riders may pick up SMART tags for their students at the transportation office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
Temple High School
Freshman Parent Night will be at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
Schedules will be posted in Skyward on Thursday.
Freshman orientation will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bonham Middle School
Sixth grade orientation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Seventh and eighth grade schedule pick-up will be from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Chromebook parent information sessions will be at 9:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Lamar Middle School
Sixth grade orientation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Seventh and eighth grade schedule pick-up will be from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Chromebook parent information sessions will be at 9:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Seventh- and eighth-grade athletics meeting for girls and boys will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the gymnasium.
Travis Science Academy
Sixth grade orientation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Seventh and eighth grade schedule pick-up will be from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Chromebook parent information sessions will be at 9:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Boys seventh- and eighth-grade athletics meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria.
Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy
Pre-K Meet the Teacher Night will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
BELTON ISD
Belton High School
Freshmen and new students will receive their Chromebook during the first week of school.
Senior sunrise breakfast will be from 7-8 a.m. Wednesday at the overlook pavilion at Lake Belton near Dead Fish Grill.
Belton New Tech @Waskow
Students can walk their schedules on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Senior sunrise breakfast will be at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the pavilion by Nolan Creek.
Sparta Elementary
A Sabercat pep rally will be held at 8 a.m. Friday at Tiger Field.