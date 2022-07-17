BELTON — With about 275 exhibitors and family members and 600 head of cattle, the Jr. Beefmasters Breeders Association national show opened Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center and continues through Friday.
JBBA members range from 6 to 21 years, said Rylee Barber, coordinator. The parent organization is Beefmasters Breeders United in Burney.
The high points of the week will be a leadership conference and educational contests, Barber said. These contests are public speaking, sales talks, professional development, photography, video, marketing design, livestock judging and Beefmasters skillathon. The skillathon includes a quiz about the beef industry, she said. And the contestants identify livestock equipment, medicine and breeds of cattle.
“We have about 800 members nationwide,” Barber said. “We give out over $50,000 in scholarships annually. We will recognize more than 50 individuals this week for their contest participation, show placing and all-around scores.”
Mackenzie Lee, 17 of Bellville, JBBA secretary, said she brought eight head of cattle to the show and will enter all the contests.
“My favorite part is definitely the people — the friendly faces all around,” she said.
She won the photography and video contests last year, she said. She also won the ultrasound carcass contest, which measures the quality of a cow’s rib fat.
“I plan to run my own purebred Beefmasters operation,” she said. “I would advise everyone to do it. I believe Beefmasters are the best breed, not only for the quality of cattle but the quality of people. I feel like everyone has a home here.”
Bennett Janssen, 18, of Victoria, JBBA president-elect, will enroll at Sam Houston State University this fall, with an animal science major and secondary education minor.
A third-generation Beefmasters breeder, he’s showing two heifers and a bull from his ranch of about 150 cattle.
“This is what I love to do,” he said. “I try to raise show-quality females that can go and produce in the pasture.”
He’s been fortunate with rainfall this year, he said.
“To be a cow rancher, the first thing you’ve got to do is be a grass farmer,” he said. “We’ve got common Bermuda and some coastal. In the winter we’ve got good rye grass and we plant oats.”
“There’s not a better breed of cattle to raise anywhere in this country than Beefmasters,” he said. “They adapt to the cold, to the heat and thrive in everything in between.”
JBBA president Nikki Brady of Carrizo Springs will be a junior this fall at Lamar State University in Beaumont.
Her family brought 11 head and she is showing two cows. Her sister, Kinsley, 7, and her brother, Kolton, 17, are also in the show.
“My family helped start the breed,” Nikki said. “My mom was the youngest kid when they first started the JBBA.”
Nikki has shown for more than 18 years.
“I’ve learned numerous things, such as responsibility, hard work and overall the communicating with people,” she said.
She’s also been able to pay for her schooling with scholarships, she said. Her major is pediatric radiology.
“I intend to help my brother keep my grandmother’s herd,” she said.
Travis Glaser, 18, JBBA treasurer, will be a freshman at Texas A&M University this fall, majoring in engineering. He and his brothers, Troy and Trevor, run the Bar G Ranch out of Rogers. Their father has been raising Beefmasters since about 1967, he said.