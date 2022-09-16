Back to school prayer Ott and student

Dr Bobby Ott, Temple ISD Superintendent welcomed guests and introduced Jerico DeLeon, a student at Lamar Middle School. DeLeon later in the program lead a prayer for students.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

An annual back to school prayer service will include more people this year as organizers invite community leaders from across Bell County.

smonaco@tdtnews.com