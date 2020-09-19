The number of display tables was a little down, but attendance was excellent Saturday for the 38th annual model train show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple, said Ron Miller, president of the sponsoring Central Texas Area Model Railroaders.
The two-day show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
“We’re getting some new people this year, I think because families are looking for something to do,” Miller said.
The Temple show draws a lot of out-of-towners, he said, because the city is easy to get around in compared to such larger places as Dallas and Houston, and there are enough restaurants and hotels.
One of the many model train displays was a joint N-scale layout by North Texas T-Trak and the T-Trak Division of AustNtrak. N-scale is very small, with a 1 to 160 ratio to actual size.
“It’s Legos with scenery and a train track,” said Vic McTee, spokesman for North Texas T-Trak. “We’re into it just for the fun of running trains and meeting people.”
In the last 10 or 15 years, he said, model railroading has benefitted from electronic advances.
“You can put a little chip in the locomotive,” he said. “We can run multiple trains on one track. In the old days we basically ran the layout one train at a time.”
McTee said he loved trains as a child and acquired model train components through the years, hoping to one day really get into the hobby.
“Thirteen years ago I ran across these guys at a train show and that got me off the bench,” he said. “This modular concept got me into doing actual model railroading.”
An inexpensive way to get into the hobby is to build a single module, he said. This is about a 12-inch wooden square that the hobbyist puts tracks and scenery on. There are also double and triple modules, he said.
When setting up a layout, the crew spends a lot of time leveling the modules, he said.
“We find that the trains run so much better,” he said.
“Usually we can put something like this together in about three hours,” he said. “We can take it down in about half an hour.”
The club is kid-friendly, he said, but some of their youngsters have grown up. The club now has three children younger than 18 that are considered members, he said. Their legal guardians have to be members of the club, he said.
Vendors Jeff and Jeannette Cooper of Clinton, Mo., said it was a 610-mile drive and their first time at the Temple show.
“Texas shows are usually pretty good,” Jeff said.
They had scenery and anything else that goes into making HO- and N-scale model train layouts, he said.
He started out four years ago, he said, making loads for HO-scale flatcars, and had one table.
“Now we’ve got nine tables,” he said.
Last year they made about 35 shows, covering about an eight-state region, he said. In August they were in Arkansas, he said. Next month they’ll be in Oklahoma.
“It’s just a hobby that makes a little extra money,” he said.
Both of them have full-time jobs, he said. They also run three small businesses and a cow-calf operation.
“It was really good this morning,” he said of the Temple show. “It slowed down this afternoon, but they usually do. For the times we’re in right now, it’s not bad.”