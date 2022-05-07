The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
The shooting was reported at around 12:45 a.m. in the area of South Fifth Street and West Avenue U, according to a news release from the department.
No injuries were reported, but police said an occupied vehicle received multiple bullet holes in the incident. A suspect was in a dark colored SUV.
“This appears to be a targeted incident,” spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said in the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.