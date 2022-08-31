The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning hit and run that left one man deceased.
Around 12:12 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 1st Street and West Avenue P in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
When officers arrived they found an elderly male laying on the roadway with his head on the curb unresponsive. EMS performed life-saving measures, but he later died from his injuries.
Witnesses on scene said a white pickup truck struck the male, the driver stopped briefly before it drove off and headed southbound.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.