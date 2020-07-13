A Temple man reportedly became a victim when a person claiming to work for a title company scammed him out of $38,000, according to a Temple Police report.
Temple Police received a report July 11 from a man buying a new home. A person claiming to work for the title company contacted him and asked for a down payment of about $38,000 by wire transfer before closing on the house, spokesman Chris Christoff said. The victim sent the money, and found out later the person didn’t work for the title company.
The case is under investigation.
Child ingests mother’s methadone, police say
A 3-year-old reportedly ingested some of his mother’s methadone on July 8 while riding in the car with her, Christoff said.
Temple Police were notified of the incident on July 10.
The mother got out of the vehicle to put gas in, which was when the child got the medication, the report said. The child told his mother what he did, and the mother immediately went to the emergency department at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Christoff said.
Methadone is a strong opioid and very toxic to children. Poisoning cases occur most often in children under the age of 3, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The child was treated and Child Protective Services was notified.
Christoff didn’t know if the child was removed from the home by CPS, he said.
The case is active.
Vehicle shooting reported days later
A man told Temple Police on Sunday that a female suspect shot at his vehicle a few days previously.
The victim told officers the shooting happened near South 34th Street. He said he drove and stopped at a stop sign. A female pulled up next to him, and the two argued. The female allegedly pulled out a gun and shot multiple times at his vehicle, the victim said, Christoff said.
No one was injured.
Christoff said it wasn’t confirmed yet if the bullets struck the vehicle.
The case is active.
Pickup truck stolen in Jarrell armed robbery
A Saturday armed robbery in Jarrell resulted in a stolen pickup truck from a resident’s home.
The owner of a silver Chevy Silverado was in his driveway off Woodpecker Run when a man pulled up, showed a gun and took the pickup, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a Facebook post.
The suspect left behind a stolen Dodge truck, which deputies dusted for fingerprints.
He was described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s who was about 6 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds, Chody said. He wore a teal, long-sleeved shirt and dark colored basketball shorts.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Williamson County Sheriff’s office at 512-943-1300.