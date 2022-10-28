Jonathan Daniel Sanchez

Jonathan Daniel Sanchez, 17, of Lancaster, was indicted on a robbery charge, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Sanchez also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest.

A Bell County grand jury indicted a Dallas County teen after he allegedly evaded police in a car he stole from a man who gave him a ride to Temple.

cbetancourt@tdtnews.com