Summer break is over for many in Central Texas, as thousands of students returned to school Wednesday morning for the first time in months.
Belton ISD, Bruceville-Eddy ISD, Cameron ISD, Jarrell ISD, Rogers ISD, Rockdale ISD, Rosebud-Lott ISD, Salado ISD and Troy ISD all joined the growing list of school districts open for the 2022-23 school year.
In Belton ISD, which includes West Temple and Morgan’s Point Resort, Superintendent Matt Smith said the scene in his district was a pleasant one.
“It was exciting for me to see the staff and students on all 19 Belton ISD campuses today,” he told the Telegram. “Phenomenal work was done in preparation for our students to make them feel at home in their schools while laying the groundwork for exceptional learning to happen. Smiling faces were seen, laughter was heard, and learning was evident. … It’s going to be an amazing year.”
Julee Manley — who has served as the principal at Sparta Elementary in Belton for several years — felt that same joy.
“We have had a fantastic first day of school,” she said. “There’s been a lot of talking, high fiving, and hugging between students, because they’re so excited to see each other, to see who’s in their class with them, and to see who has recess, P.E., or music at the same time as them.”
Manley, whose school has approximately 640 students, emphasized how her campus plans to place an increased emphasis on individual growth this school year.
“We are really going to focus on growth for each and every one of our students,” she said. “We’ve all committed to being learners ourselves and to watching and monitoring our students to ensure they’re growing also.”
Jill Ross, the principal at Lake Belton High School in Temple, has a similar objective.
“We are looking forward to providing small group instruction because our goal is to improve every student in every area,” she said. “That’s our big goal. We’ve worked hard at being concise in giving teachers the information that we felt like they needed and at providing professional learning opportunities that were targeted at what we needed to work on for this year.”
Ross added how her campus, which completed construction in 2020, will finally have its first graduating class in May 2023.
“This is our first year to have seniors so we are anxious to have a great graduating class with a really high graduation percentage,” Ross, whose campus has approximately 2,200 students, said. “We also are just excited to provide our families and our kids with really fun learning opportunities. It seems like everybody is ready for that because I have seen lots of smiles from our families, kids and teachers.”
Academy ISD and Temple ISD will join their Central Texas counterparts in opening their doors to students. Academy ISD returns on Thursday and TISD will return on Tuesday.