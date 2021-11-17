BELTON — More than 1.3 million gallons of raw sewage discharged into Nolan Creek from the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant before the leak was stopped Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the unauthorized leak — initially reported at 100,000 gallons Wednesday morning — resulted from a broken main discharged on private property, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
“The sewer spill into Nolan Creek west of the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant has been stopped, allowing for the repair to be made to the force main,” Romer said in a news release Wednesday evening. “The city of Belton notified the public today that the broken main resulted in an unauthorized sewage discharge into Nolan Creek.”
Romer said the Brazos River Authority, which manages the plant owned by Temple and Belton, notified Belton officials about the leak, which was discovered due to abnormally low sewage flows from the city into the treatment plant.
“The city assigned a work crew to the site, which immediately began assessing how to fix the leak, and consulted with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to assure that the proper notifications would be made to the agency and the public,” Romer said.
A sewage pump truck was deployed to temporarily stop the leak, Romer said.
After the crew followed that measure, Romer said, “flow from the force main was diverted to an existing force main that allows a repair to be made without further impacting the flow of sewage into the plant.”
Romer said it is unclear what caused the leak to occur.
Meanwhile, officials encouraged the public to avoid contact with creek water flowing southeast from the wastewater treatment facility on FM 93.
“If someone comes in contact with the water, the person should bathe and thoroughly wash clothes as soon as possible,” Romer said.
Officials also recommend that fishermen stay clear of any dead or dying fish.
“If a fisherman in the area catches a fish that he or she intends to consume, make sure it is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked,” Romer said. “We will provide an update when more information becomes available.”
Joint operation
The wastewater treatment plant, constructed in 1975, is jointly owned by Temple and Belton. The two cities share capital improvement costs with Temple funding 75 percent and Belton the remaining 25 percent.
The plant — permitted by the TECQ to treat up to 10 million gallons of water per day — converts green-brownish effluent into crystal clear water every day before it is discharged into Nolan Creek.
Officials have planned several expansions of the plant to accommodate growth.
Phase one of the project, which had a total cost of more than $12.1 million, included a new headworks structure for the plant that will add enough capacity to last it until 2040. Phase two of the expansion is expected to be funded in fiscal year 2024, but will be triggered by the benchmarks set in place by TECQ, the Telegram reported.
Temple officials said they were not involved in the repairs on Wednesday.
“The sewage leak is on Belton’s line; the city of Temple has no ownership,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said. “The leak is in Belton, not at the plant. Although our staff would help if Belton requested our assistance, we were not contacted to assist to our knowledge.”