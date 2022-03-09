A Central Texas man accused of breaking into a neighbor’s apartment and sexually assaulting her while she slept was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Charles Ray Porter, 31, of Rockdale, was sentenced by Judge John W. Youngblood of the 20th District Court on March 3 for a charge of burglary with of a habitation to commit a sex offense and aggravated sexual assault, both first-degree felonies.
Youngblood sentenced Porter to 20 years on each offense but ruled that both sentences be served concurrently.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Rockdale Police Department, officers interviewed a woman on May 29, 2021, who told them Porter sexually assaulted her in her living room after she fell asleep watching television.
During the investigation, officers noted on the affidavit that the woman left her door unlocked and woke up to find Porter assaulting her.
“The victim stated Porter had a taser and tased her several times on her back,” the affidavit said. “I observed multiple red welts on the victim’s back consistent with her recollection. The victim stated she did not give permission to Porter to enter her residence.”
Porter was interviewed by officers and, according to the affidavit, told them he was asleep and denied going into the apartment upstairs and assaulting his neighbor.
The woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for a sexual assault examination.
The results were sent for analysis, and the affidavit said identified Porter as the assailant through DNA evidence.
Porter remains at the Milam County Jail, awaiting transfer to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.