A fire in the garage of a Temple home was quickly extinguished Thursday evening.
Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames when they responded to a single-story structure fire at 5:41 p.m. at 9306 Trailridge Drive in Temple.
The fire was quickly brought under control by fire crews, Temple Fire & Rescue Santos Soto said in a news release. The home’s garage suffered significant fire damage.
No occupants were home at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported, Soto said.
Temple fire investigators determined that the blaze started on or near a couch in the garage due to improperly discarded smoking materials, Soto said.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight units and 21 personnel. Temple Police Department, Temple EMS and Belton Fire Department were also responded.
The fire was reported under control at 5:57 p.m. and all units cleared the scene at 6:42 p.m.