A biting north wind ushered in the brief return of winter.
Gusty winds up to 35 mph blew into Central Texas after a cold front entered the state Thursday evening, dropping temperatures to below freezing by Friday morning and prompting Temple warming shelters to open.
The Waco District Texas Department of Transportation office pretreated roads, bridges and overpasses in the region in advance of the polar plunge.
The cold will linger today with a forecasted low of about 28 degrees this morning. Wind chill, however, will make it feel like 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday is expected to be sunny and warmer during the daytime. Saturday afternoon temperatures will rise above freezing to an expected high of 57 degrees before falling to a low of about 32 degrees by nighttime.
Northwesterly winds will decrease to about 5 to 10 mph before shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Spring-like weather returns on Sunday.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 65 degrees and remain above freezing at night, with a forecasted low of 49 degrees.
A rapid warming trend continues Monday as mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high of 79 degrees.
There will be a 20% chance of showers Monday night as the low temperature will reach about 50, the weather service said.
Sunny skies are forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to high 70s and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Thursday will be even warmer with a projected high temperature of 80 degrees. It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be about 51.
Sunny weather is also forecast for Friday, although the high will be slightly lower — 73 degrees. The expected low will be near 44, according to the National Weather Service.
Warming shelters
Temple’s two warming shelters are expected to be open Saturday night.
The two shelters, Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, work together to provide food, shelter and showers to those in need.
Both organizations normally open their doors on nights when temperatures with wind chill feel below freezing, or below 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.