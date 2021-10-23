Voters in Temple made voices heard, with 1,116 of the total of 2,258 casting ballots in Bell County doing so at the Temple Annex during the first week of early voting.
Other voters cast their ballots at five other poll stations available in the county: Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights. The Temple Annex is at 205 E. Central Ave.
Voters can cast ballots at these locations from noon to 5 p.m. today, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Total votes for the week are 152 ballots by mail, 388 at the Belton Annex, 157 at the Harker Heights location, 117 at the Killeen Annex and 127 at the Salado Church of Christ, according to election records.
Two propositions for the Temple Independent School District bond are up for a vote in Temple: $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities and $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
District information states the bond would cost residents about $125 a year per home value of $100,000.
Around Bell County, voters are deciding on tax ratifications for Troy and Nolanville, a Gatesville ISD board of trustees election, a $20 million bond for Bartlett ISD, and a proposal to loosen regulations for the sale of alcohol in Bell County Justice of the Peace District 3.
Voters also can make decisions on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution.
One of the amendments, Proposition six, would designate an essential caregiver for nursing home residents who could not be denied in-person visitation rights.