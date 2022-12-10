Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 and its auxiliary held their annual holiday appreciation meal Saturday at the Temple facility to honor veterans and emergency responders for their heroic impact on the community.
The ceremony began with a welcome message by Jimmy Douglas, VFW post commander who told the audience that although the Veterans of Foreign Wars holds a lot of events similar to this one in the community, they wanted to do something special and actually announce and promote this event in particular.
“We do a lot of things and we don’t always announce what we do because we don’t do it for recognition or praise. We do it for the veterans, veteran families and the local community,” Douglas said. “I want everyone here to know that you are so welcome in our home today.”
The ceremony continued with an opening prayer from the Rev. Robert Beamon. Afterwards, Sabrina Young of VFW Post No. 1820 and Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center, welcomed decorated retired Master Sgt. Tracey Greene-Brown as guest speaker.
In her speech, Greene-Brown highlighted that while the holiday season is regarded by many as the “most wonderful time of the year,” it’s quite the opposite for others who suffer with mental health disorders. Greene-Brown spoke about the importance of suicide prevention and gave the audience some tips to identify red flags.
“When you notice even the smallest change in someone’s mood, you need to figure out why. QPR is an acronym that can be helpful. Question, persuade and refer,” Greene-Brown told the community. “Question your friend or loved one in whether or not they’re suicidal, persuade them to seek help if they are, refer them to a therapist.”
Greene-Brown told the audience that her team has prevented nine suicide attempts in the community so far. One of those individuals has gone on to teach martial arts to children and positively impact a younger generation. She is confident that if community members continue the trend of saving at least one life, it will create a domino effect eventually ending suicide altogether.
“I know nine is not a big number, but it’s a big deal,” Greene-Brown said. “This season is so hard on so many people and we want everyone to see the new year if they can. If we can save one person, they can save another, and another. We can stop suicide together.”
After Greene-Brown, Young took the stage again and offered recognition awards to outstanding individuals who have shown heroic dedication to protecting the community.
“Heroism is very hard and people don’t always get to see the back end of things,” Young told the Telegram. “Putting on an event to show the heroic activities that often go unnoticed by those within the community is such an honor. We hope that what we’ve done here today shows people they have battle buddies and resources for helping themselves and others.”
After awards were given out, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, took the stage to remind everybody of the joys of the holiday season and what it symbolizes through a story about selflessness and giving.
The ceremony concluded with a free buffet-style holiday dinner, dessert and refreshments served by volunteers. The meal included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, dressing and sweet potato casserole. The dessert offerings were pumpkin pie, doughnut centers, sugar cookies and fudge cake. To wash everything down, sweet tea and water were available.
Douglas, the VFW post commander, looked out at the room of veterans, emergency responders, friends and family all sharing meals and stories with one another and was reminded of why he and the rest of the VFW do what they do.
“It’s the best feeling in the world to give and see everyone here receive. We haven’t stopped serving since we’ve left the military. It’s in our nature. It’s what we do,” Douglas told the Telegram. “Now, I don’t get paid a salary. This is my pay; seeing everyone happy.”