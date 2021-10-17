BELTON — The American Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association had its last show of the year this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center’s Equine/Livestock Complex in Belton.
Cary Sims, show secretary, said the turnout was a little low, with 93 riders Saturday and 66 Sunday.
However, the National Cutting Horse Association Show this coming weekend at the Expo Center will be big, she said.
Jana Lowe, president of the American Cutting Horse Association, said the ACHA World Finals will be held Nov. 11-13 in Belton.
“Our people also compete in other associations,” she said. “We try to promote weekend cutters.”
Other cutting horse organizations are more focused on the bigger shows, she said, including some shows during the week.
“We are very family-oriented and we try to make it convenient to cut for people who have to work during the week,” she said. “This is more of a hobby for them.”
The ACHA tries to add some fun to every show, she said, such as drawings and merchandise sales. At this show, the ACHA set up a free Halloween candy booth for the children.
Lowe, who has been riding for years, competed Sunday on Sweet Lil Billie, her 9-year-old gelding.
“He’s a very good horse,” she said. “It’s my fourth time to run with him. I picked up one check with him in the last two shows. We’re just getting started.”
Riding cutting horses is more of a lifestyle than a hobby, she said.
“I grew up riding horses,” she said. “My dad was a calf roper. He broke a leg and started coaching his kids.”
She rodeoed growing up and said cutting came later.
“I’m hooked on it,” she said. “It’s fascinating. It’s like a game of chess, but the chess pieces are alive. You have to calculate every move.”
When you’re riding, she said, once you put your hands down you can’t use your hands, until the cow stops or turns away.
“You use your feet,” she said.
The riders in the arena with the competitor are professionals, she said. They include the herd holders, the turn back riders and those who keep the cows from heading for the back of the arena.
“No equine sport I have ever seen is more particular and caring about their horses and the cattle,” she said. “It’s our mission to keep everything healthy. We may not go to the doctor, but we will make sure our horses go to the vet. They’re well taken care of. They’re a little bit spoiled.”
Cutting horses are bred specifically for this sport, she said. It takes about two years of professional training, which could cost $700-$1,200 a month, she said.
“But you win money,” she said. “You do get some of that back. We aren’t in it for the money. We’re in it because we love riding horses. However, it is nice to get a check sometimes.”
She said there is no nicer place to cut horses than the Belton complex, not even in Fort Worth.
“It’s state of the art,” she said. “They’re also so accommodating to everything we ask them to do.”