MOODY — The first state park was second in Texas for First Day Hikes.
Mother Neff State Park, which hosts First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 each year, was the second most popular hiking spot — with 387 visitors on New Year’s Day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Wednesday.
Mother Neff’s total was three people short of the most popular spot for First Day Hikes — Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, which had 390 participants on Jan. 1.
Tyler State Park in Tyler came in third with 262 visitors, the department said.
This year, a record number of people — 5,242 — visited 76 Texas parks and participated in one of the 126 hiking events held on New Year’s Day, officials said. It was the second straight year to set a record, as 3,938 visitors participated to start 2019.
Last year, Mother Neff led the way with 393 participants in four separate hikes. The area park also had the most visitors in 2017. In 2018, there was an ice storm that cut down the number of participants.
“So many families across the nation take part in First Day Hikes and I was thrilled to see that Texas State Parks had more participants than ever in 2020,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said in a news release. “It is great to see that so many people joined us for what has become a fantastic tradition across the state of Texas. The state parks team provides such a variety of activities for all and cannot wait to see even more friends and families join us in 2021.”