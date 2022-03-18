Two people said they were shot at during a Monday incident in which Temple Police set up a perimeter in an area that included three apartment complexes in South Temple.
The city described the incident as “an afternoon discharge of a firearm (shots fired),” in a news release about the incident that occurred at about 12:23 p.m. Monday.
In a news release Monday, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said officers heard shots fired in the 2400 block of South 61st Street while canvassing the area after the initial call.
No suspects were identified or injuries reported in the incident, the release said.
Mackowiak said an officer checking the Magnolia Greens Apartments, 3311 SW HK Dodgen Loop, “observed two males and then heard gunshots.”
“The officer detained the two males stating they were being shot at,” Mackowiak said. “These individuals were interviewed as witnesses.”
In an email Wednesday, Kiara Nowlin, the city’s communications and public relations manager, said the city did not label the incident as an active shooter incident because it does not meet the federal government definition. “According to the Department of Homeland Security, an Active Shooter is defined as follows: An Active Shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area; in most cases, active shooters use firearm(s) and there is no pattern or method to their selection of victims,” Nowlin said in her email.
Police investigation details of Monday’s incident “do not meet the criteria to classify this as an active shooter as no one was injured or killed, that is why we are calling the incident a discharge of firearm,” Nowlin said.
Heather Bates, Temple’s director of marketing and communications, in an email to the Telegram Friday reiterated the Homeland Security definition of active shooters, but added: “In conclusion, as you know, the term active shooter, especially in a headline, can be very alarming to people, in general, and I don’t want our citizens to be on high-alert because of an ‘active shooter’ in the community, when that is not what happened and there was never an active shooter situation.”
Bates said the city didn’t disclose two people were fired upon because police could not confirm that account. “It was never confirmed that two individuals were being shot at,” she said.