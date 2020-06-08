Although the Bell County Commissioners Court wants to fill the vacant Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace seat quickly, they agreed Monday to interview three people — including two former elected officials — for the position and pushed back considering an appointment for a week.
The commissioners plan to interview former 264th District Court Judge Martha Jane Trudo, former Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin and Killeen lawyer Chantesia Hodges for the West Bell County JP spot.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn expects the interviews to be scheduled for Friday. The commissioners would consider an appointment next week.
The seat has been vacant since May 22 when Killeen Democrat Daryl Peters resigned because of his health. Peters was appointed to the seat in 2019 after a jury removed then-Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, a Killeen Democrat, from the seat.
“I’ve been looking at this pretty hard,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver, the lone Democrat on the Commissioners Court. “I think it would be wise to step back for a moment, assess the three candidates and then make a decision.”
Last week, the commissioners discussed the possibility of returning Potvin, a Killeen Republican, to his old seat. The Killeen NAACP scrutinized the pick and described the appointment process as not being transparent.
The commissioners had agreed they wanted the eventual JP appointee to be experienced enough to help clear out a backlog of cases — which is occurring in all six justice of the peace courts in the county because the COVID-19 pandemic — and to be a mentor to the eventual winner of the Nov. 3 election. Republican Michael Keefe and Democrat Gregory Johnson are vying for the seat.
“You’re going to have to find someone who is willing to stop what they’re doing, be JP for six months and leave,” Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols told the commissioners.
Potvin was a justice of the peace for more than two decades until he lost his re-election bid in 2016. Trudo, Bell County’s first elected Republican woman district judge, was on the 264th District Court bench for 23 years until her retirement in 2017. Hodges practices family law for the Marinosci Law Group, according to the State Bar of Texas.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman has been filling in on the Precinct 4, Place 1, JP docket. Blackburn suggested that instead of appointing a person to the vacant seat, the commissioners could have what he described as an “exchange of benches.”
That idea, which is not currently being pursued, would have seen Coleman taking care of cases in his precinct as well as the Precinct 4, Place 1, docket.
“I will step up if asked to serve in that capacity. And as I said in my remarks that I feel like my precinct — my constituents — would expect nothing less of their judge to step up when asked for the betterment of the county, the betterment of Precinct 4 if that’s what … the commissioners wanted to (do),” Coleman said, stressing several times that Precinct 2 is his top priority.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson pushed back on the exchanging of benches idea because it did not seem sustainable and that both JP precincts deserve a full-time judge.
“I implore you to make sure we get somebody in there who can handle the job immediately if that’s the direction you want to go,” Coleman said.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield echoed his fellow judge.
“You need somebody in there — regardless of who it is — who has experience,” said Duffield, who is entering his 26th year as a JP. “Getting somebody into there and getting them to understand and be fair and be impartial to that precinct and those individuals, those constituents over there is very critical — and they need somebody who they can depend on, whoever it is.”