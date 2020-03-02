Election Day is finally here.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Registered voters may cast their ballots at any of Bell County’s 41 vote centers.
This is the first time voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in Bell County. Previously, residents had to vote at their designated precinct voting location.
During early voting, 18,632 Bell County residents cast their ballots. There are 202,192 registered voters in the county, Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said.
That number beats early voting turnout in the 2018 and 2016 primaries. Two years ago, 13,542 voted early and, in 2016, 17,921 voted during ahead of Election Day.
Voters will need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID when they vote: a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.
Bell County voters will decide several contested primaries — including Texas’ 31st Congressional District, Bell County sheriff, judge of the 426th District Court, Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace.