BELTON —A road contractor will begin installing a low-profile concrete barrier this morning on Loop 121.
The work by a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin at 9 a.m. and run through 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday. The work will require daily closures, the agency said in a news release.
“These closures are required for the safety of and the traveling public. Crews will conduct flagging operations and utilize a pilot car to direct traffic through the work area,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said.
The work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from West Avenue O to Sparta Road to a four-lane divided highway, add shared-use paths and sidewalks, and add a two-way left-turn lane from Sparta Road to FM 439/Lake Road.
Motorists should expect delays in the area. They are encouraged to mind their speed and eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.