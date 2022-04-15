Dressed in a Budweiser hat, shirt and sandals, local resident Gene Jagers brought his two sons to see the Budweiser Clydesdales on Friday afternoon at Temple City Hall.
“I got to bring them out, that is my beer,” Jagers said. “Last time they were here, I was out there taking pictures in front of the horses.”
Jagers and his sons Dillon and William were just some of the hundreds of people attending the Clydesdale parade Friday afternoon in downtown Temple.
Jack Hilliard Distributing Co. in Temple invited Anheuser-Busch to bring the horses this year, after a two-year break from touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic horses — popularized by television commercials since 1986 — last visited the area in 2019.
Jagers said he was happy the horses, which don’t come to the area very often, visited this year. He said his son Dillon was only six months old the last time the Clydesdales came.
“That is good beer man, I back them all the way 100% and that is my beer of choice,” Jagers said. “I am going to come see them every time they come. COVID-19 kind of messed everything up and they didn’t come.”
On Friday, the horses pulled a red carriage through downtown Temple, delivering ceremonial cases of beer to local restaurants and bars.
The eight-horse team pulling the carriage was one of three in the country, with the team visiting Temple servicing most of the Midwest.
Anheuser-Busch officials said the team tours about 300 days a year, with the horses ranging from 6 to 10 years old.
While some of those came out to see the horses were fans of the beer, many just wanted to see the large horses in their ceremonial dress.
Lisa and Gerald Pohlmeyer said they took Friday off to drive all the way to Temple from their home in Georgetown.
While Gerald said he has drank enough Budweiser in his life, the couple mainly was interested in seeing the horses in person. They said that the Clydesdales don’t visit local areas too often and it was nice to visit.
“I’ve watched a program on the horses on how they are stabled and treated, how they travel around and all the staff that goes with them,” Lisa Pohlmeyer said.
“Life would be great if I was a Clydesdale. I am a horse person.”