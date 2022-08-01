The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is ready to welcome its incoming students to campus.
“Welcome Week is where your UMHB journey officially begins,” the Belton university said in a statement to students. “Whether you are a new freshman or a transfer student, this week is designed to make sure you feel at home before you ever set into a classroom.”
When festivities kick off on Wednesday, UMHB upperclassmen will lead freshmen — of similar academic majors — and transfer students in “Cru Groups.”
“Anchored in building community, Welcome Week is full of activities and fun, no matter your interests or personality,” UMHB said. “If you are living on campus or commuting, this week will help set the tone for your UMHB experience. There’s even an event for your parents the first day, which should make both you and them happy.”
Jacob Chesser, a former Cru Leader, previously emphasized the importance of Welcome Week for the UMHB community.
“Welcome Week has a bit of everything — plenty of fun, academic preparation, but also a spiritual emphasis and an opportunity for service,” he said. “We come to college ready for an experience that makes it clear we’re transitioning from high school to something bigger and better, and Welcome Week does that perfectly.”
Abigail Ferrer, who took a step forward in her journey toward becoming a nurse when she landed on campus last year, can attest to that.
“It makes it feel a lot more welcoming,” she told the Telegram in August 2021. “We just did Welcome Week and I would have been a lot more overwhelmed than if I had not participated ... just because there were a lot of connections made and questions that were answered.”
A full list of Welcome Week activities — which includes a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a spirit and traditions event at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the Crusader Games at 8:30 p.m. on Friday — can be accessed online at bit.ly/3cYe50b.
“It is always a great day at UMHB when our students arrive on campus,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear told the Telegram on Monday. “They are the reason we are here. We can’t wait to see how their time at UMHB equips them for success.”