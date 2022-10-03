Local police will meet with Central Texans Wednesday morning during National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- Sticky situation: Honeydew making mess on cars
- 2 Temple residents who allegedly hid in laundromat indicted on burglary charge
- Two Temple men indicted for drive-by shooting
- I-35 southbound slowed in Temple
- Temple man arrested on assault warrant at DPS driver's license office
- Nancy Lee Williams, age 64, died recently
- Belton massage owner indicted for sexual assault
- Elidia M. Garza, age 66 of Temple, died September 19, 2022
- DPS: 5 killed in McGregor