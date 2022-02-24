Icy conditions prompted several accidents across Central Texas Thursday, but no significant injuries or fatalities occurred.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to about a dozen crashes due to the weather. Sgt. Ryan Howard, DPS spokesman, said an accurate count was not available since many of the crashes did not result in police reports.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to two accidents.
“We took two crash reports for DPS (Thursday) night, early morning,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Stacey McClinton said. “No injuries.”
In Temple, southbound Interstate 35 was closed for about two hours as authorities responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler traveling southbound in Interstate at about 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
“The 18-wheeler slid on the road, causing it to crash and blocking off southbound I-35 by Berger Road,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
No major injuries were reported from the incident, she said.
Public safety agencies recommended motorists take precautions when driving.
“Drive safely in this wintry weather,” Temple Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post. “Slow down to speeds appropriate to the weather conditions. Take bridges and overpasses with caution, as they may have a coating of ice. Give yourself extra distance between other vehicles. Plan for extra time to reach your destination.”
Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said work crews treated roads in preparation for the inclement weather since Wednesday night.
“Our crews are engaged in 24-hour operations to include Bell County,” Smith said. “Right now, they’re treating and patrolling roadways, and we’ll continue to do so through the night.”
He added that those that need to venture the icy roads take extra precautions to ensure safe arrival to their destinations.
“TxDOT encourages people to stay home if they can,” Smith said. “If they have to be on the roadways, (we encourage) them to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations and drive to the conditions at hand.”
Currently, no state highways or roads are scheduled for closure as a precaution.
“Ultimately, law enforcement has the call on shutting down roadways,” Smith said. “Our crews will be out and about in treating, patrolling, and deicing as needed.”