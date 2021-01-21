The speed limit on U.S. Highway 190 will be reduced Friday within the construction work zone near Rogers, weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation said Thursday.
The speed limit will be reduced to 60 miles per hour from near Pritchard Road to the Rogers city limits. New signage will be in place to indicate the changes.
Additionally, changed speed limits will be implemented on Highway 190 from the Rogers city limits to approximately two miles east of the Milam County line. TxDOT said in a news release.
The speed limit reduction is expected to be active for the remainder of the Highway 190 widening project, which is scheduled to complete in early 2024.
Currently, crews are working on TxDOT’s project that will widen Highway 190 from south of FM 436 in Heidenheimer to the Milam County line, the release said.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions when driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel. Waco District updates and information posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.