BELTON — Rose Davis will tell you who killed her, Bell County District Attorney Fred Burns told jurors during his opening statement in the capital murder trial of her alleged killer, Christopher Henry, on Tuesday.
The 68-year-old Temple woman — who allegedly was stabbed by Henry in July 2020 — told police about her attacker before she succumbed to her injuries. Henry, 39, of Killeen, is accused of capital murder while committing a kidnapping in connection with the death of Davis. The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case.
Burns painted a picture to the jury about the night Davis died and how she identified Henry as her alleged killer to law enforcement officers before her death.
“She’s still able to talk,” Burn said of Davis’ statements to officers. “She didn’t just identify him. She explained the relationship (between Henry and her family) as the life starts to drain from her.”
Burns described the severity of Davis’ injuries that caused her death.
“She was stabbed in the liver,” he said. “Her throat was cut. Her intestines were out.”
Henry, according to Burns, spent about five hours with Davis before she died as he described information about an ankle monitor that Henry was wearing the day Davis died. Henry, the estranged husband of Davis’ son’s girlfriend, made threats to the family, an arrest affidavit said.
“You’ll know in your heart, and you will know in your head, that Christopher Henry stabbed Rose Davis while kidnapping her,” Burns told the jury.
Henry — wearing street clothes and no restraints — listened to the testimony while conferring with his defense team, which consists of attorneys Bobby Barina and Michael Magana.
Magana reserved his opening statements, and witnesses were then called to the stand.
Nine witnesses were sworn in, including Temple and Killeen Police officers, specialists, and witnesses to the crime.
Henry’s charge stems from the June 18, 2020, stabbing death of Davis at The Bridge Apartments, 404 S. Fryers Creek Circle.
Davis was found on the ground outside the apartment with several cuts to her throat and her stomach with her hands bound behind her back, according to an arrest affidavit.
Before her death at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the affidavit said, Davis identified Henry as her attacker.
Witnesses at the apartment building described seeing Davis forcibly escorted from her apartment by a “black heavy-set male that appeared to be in his mid-30s,” the affidavit said.
Other witnesses reported hearing Davis call for help, while another said he observed Henry allegedly stab her.
Henry was located by police in Killeen as the passenger of a woman’s car and was detained for questioning.
Henry told police that he was at the apartment building but denied having anything to do with Davis’ death.
The woman in the car was also interviewed and, according to the affidavit, told officers that she dropped off and picked up Davis from the apartment complex but had no idea of what transpired.
“She stated that after she left the location with Henry, he started crying and told her he had ‘messed up’ and ‘he put her hands on (Davis)’ and eventually told her he had stabbed Davis,” the affidavit said. “When he was arrested, she stated Henry told her to dispose of items he left in her car.”
Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday at the 164th District Court, presided by Judge Paul LePak.