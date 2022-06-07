More than 400 vote by mail ballots were rejected by Bell County last month as part of the May 7 election.
Of the 2,157 mail-in ballots returned in the election, 426, or 19.7%, were rejected by the county for various reasons, mostly because of missing or mismatching signatures or numbers.
Earlier this year, the county saw a similar number of rejected ballots, 412, for the March 1 primary election.
James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said wrong and missing information was a main factor in so many rejected ballots.
“Most of the rejected ballots were rejected based on missing or mismatching signatures or numbers, based on S.B. 1,” Stafford said, referring to the Senate bill. “We don’t track the specifics on races since its comprehensive on a single ballot.”
State law requires those voting by mail to include the same identification number, usually a person’s Social Security number or driver’s license number, on their ballot as they are used when registering.
This requirement, passed in 2021 as part of Senate Bill 1, has caused many issues both locally and throughout the state.
County election officials previously said many who tried to vote by mail in the March primary election similarly had their applications denied.
Desi Roberts, election administrator for the county, said the lack of needed information on mail-in ballots played a smaller part this election.
Roberts said work to educate the community was one of many ways the department has worked to mitigate the rejection of ballots.
“The elections office’s mitigating activities include contacting the voter or applicant and inviting them to come in and make any necessary changes, if time permits, or to resubmit an application, or encouraging to them to vote in person,” Roberts said.
Officials said those who have questions or need assistance when registering to vote can call the elections department at 254-933-5774.