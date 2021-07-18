Mythical beasts, ghostly encounters and Fishzilla — they’re all a part of twin-city lore. But are they real? Some say yes. Others say no. But mostly folks just seem amused by the supernatural tales.
True or not, these Temple and Belton urban legends keep popping up on the Internet and in local conversations. Over the decades, these tales have been spread by mouth. In some cases, no one really knows how they started.
The Werewolves
Over the years, there have been some strange animal sightings in Bell County.
Back in the early ’80s, emus were occasionally reported. A much promised emu market never materialized, and many ranchers who had tried their luck at raising the big birds with big appetites simply opened pen doors and let them loose.
There also have been numerous sightings of cougars roaming for food, especially around Morgan’s Point Report.
And, of course, there are wild hogs causing havoc across the state, and seeing them is quite common in these parts.
But, in 2000, a Fort Hood soldier who goes by Heath claims to have seen very uncommon critters — werewolves.
An avid fisherman and duck hunter, Heath found a choice but isolated location at Stillhouse Hollow Lake for both activities.
“My fishing spot was down a gravel road, and you had to park in a small clearing about 300 yards from the lake through heavy thickets,” he said. “I knew there were feral hogs in the area … I always had my 12-gauge with me at the lake just in case.”
As the sun began to set, the soldier packed up his fishing gear and started toward his car. Soon, he stopped in his tracks.
“I heard a screeching a short distance away, and my first thought was that two wild hogs were fighting. They weren’t hogs.”
At the edge of the thicket he saw two large hairy beasts fighting. Trying to frighten the animals, the soldier yelled. They froze and turned their attention to him.
“They were sort of behind a bush,” he said. “They stood on their back legs, and used their arms to push down limbs so they could see me clearly.”
The soldier said the animals had the body of a muscular man and a canine-like face. Both had what appeared to be dried blood matted into their fur.
“I really couldn’t see them from the waist down because of brush, but their ears were standing up kind of like Batman.”
Walking back to the vehicle he came across two deer carcasses. Both had their heads missing but were undressed. Their genitals were removed, and the meat was untouched. Baffled, the soldier figured it was poachers and headed to the parking area.
He was met at his car by a game warden who immediately sensed that the soldier was a bit shaken.
The warden questioned the man about what he had seen and asked the soldier to show him where he had been. The warden repeatedly asked if he had seen anything unusual. The soldier kept quiet about his encounters.
“The officer didn’t say anything, but I think he knew what was out there.”
The Girl in the Tunnel
Located in a building nearly as old as Temple itself, The Book Cellar has a huge inventory of old books, collectable comics and classic sports and movie collectables. The place is definitely full of history — more so than a glance through the inventory might reveal.
Located below street level at the intersection of Central and Main, the basement has had many lives — it’s been a bar, a hair salon, a shoe store, an attorney’s office, even a brothel, but for the last 50 years or so it has been a bookstore. And according to local paranormal investigators, it’s also home to the spirit of Abby, a 7-year-old girl who was murdered in an adjoining tunnel.
The Temple tunnels are common knowledge, but no one has been inside the main system in years. They were sealed shut with concrete decades ago except for a few entry tunnels. Two of these entry tunnels can be accessed at The Book Cellar.
The tunnels ran from a boiler room at the old high school gym and were used to pipe steam-created heat to downtown businesses, said Russ Siegel, a manager at the bookstore and a member of Bluebonnet Paranormal.
The steam ran through iron pipes which, without proper maintenance, can rust. The tunnels were built to give workers access to the steam pipes for maintenance reasons.
Unfortunately, the tunnels were not always used for good. The system allowed guests of the Hawn Hotel to visit brothels and speakeasies without being seen on public streets. And, in the case of Abby’s death, they also were used to conceal heinous crimes.
Located just outside the store’s front door and behind display cases in a back room are wooden doors that lead into tunnels that at one time accessed the main system. The front tunnel is shallow — it goes back about 9 feet. But the tunnel attached to the back room goes about 60 feet before it was barricaded with concrete. In this back tunnel are children’s toys and trinkets such as a necklace.
“Those are for Abby,” Siegel said, adding that occasionally the child spirit can be heard playing. “I put the necklace on top of an old air conditioner. It’s been moved several times.”
Fishzilla
I first moved to Temple in the summer of 1977, and within a few days I had made the trip out to Lake Belton with new acquaintances.
I was being given the grand tour of the lake by boat, and when we pulled up to the dam, both the boat motor and a blaring radio were shut off. The mood changed from party to somber, and I knew I was about to hear something important.
The toll of 45 years erases a lot of memories — I don’t remember whose boat it was or who else was on board, but I’ll never forget the warning.
“Whatever you do, don’t swim here,” the boat pilot said, his eyes open wide.
I looked around. The lake was teeming with teenagers skiing.
“Forget them, they don’t know,” he said. “Believe me, you don’t want to get in the deep water by the dam.”
You’ve probably heard this story or one very similar.
The danger? Catfish as big as a Volkswagen.
“They can swallow a big dog whole.”
Wow! Welcome to Bell County. Funny thing is, I would need a few extra hands and feet to count every tale I’ve heard about the giant catfish.
This legend seems to be a Southern thing. The tale has been told at virtually every lake south of the Mason-Dixon Line. It’s like the South’s very own Loch Ness monster.
The local version likely stems from an incident that occurred 10 years before Lake Belton was even created with the damming of the Leon River in 1954.
A photo supposedly taken in 1944 circulated through Central Texas and was met with great awe. It showed a big-rig truck with a flatbed trailer covered with a monster catfish. The photo had “Leon River Catfish — Belton, Tex” and “Belton Studio” etched into the print.
The photo looks real, and in the days before Photoshop and other editing software, most photographs were the real deal. This one? I’m not so sure. There is a process where photo negatives can be cut and burned together to create a forged piece of art. That, however, would take considerable skill back in the 1940s.
So, the legend of Fishzilla was born, and it probably fueled the tale of the giant catfish “in the deep water by the dam.”