Less than a week remains for you to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
Oct. 5 is the deadline for Texans to register to vote. At least 208,845 residents are registered to vote in Bell County.
Early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
You must register in the county in which you reside. You must be a United States citizen who will be at least 18 by Election Day.
To register to vote, you can visit https://bit.ly/32bXGNL to access the Bell County Elections Department’s voter registration website or go to VoteTexas.gov to print an application that can be mailed to the local elections administrator.
Residents may also pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
Applications are available at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
“It’s pretty easy to find nowadays,” Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said.
Bell County voters have a slew of races to decide ranging from who should be in the White House down to municipal and school board elections that were pushed back to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters will decide between Democrat MJ Hegar and Republican incumbent John Cornyn for who should represent Texas in the U.S. Senate.
More locally, they will pick between U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock and Democrat Donna Imam for Texas’ 31st Congressional District.
In West Bell County, voters will pick between state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams for Texas House District 54.
Belton residents will elect two City Council members from a three-candidate slate that includes incumbent Guy O’Banion, parks board member Daniel Bucher and resident Cindy Black.
Another important election deadline is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail, Oct. 23.