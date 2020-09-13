BELTON — As Mayor Marion Grayson recently put it, Belton is no longer in the ambulance business.
The City Council, in a unanimous decision last week, extended its contract with the Colorado-based private emergency medical services provider American Medical Response for two more years. Part of that contract included the sale of Belton’s two ambulances for $100,000.
“Due to fire department staffing issues last year, you guys approved the contract with AMR to last through Sept. 30 of this year,” Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said. “The next contract we’re looking at would start Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30, 2022.”
Belton stopped its publicly run EMS service last year when the fire department lost 17 employees over the course of more than a year, many to higher-paying departments. During the city’s staffing woes, AMR started operating one ambulance inside the county seat.
“Since EMS got switched over to AMR, fire (staff) has settled,” the first chief said. “Since last November, we haven’t lost anyone. No one has left to go to another department, which is big for Belton and the size of the department. That’s good to see.”
Fontenot said the agreement, which has two one-year renewal options, stayed the same. It calls for one paramedic and one emergency medical technician on each ambulance. The response time is not to exceed an average of 7½ minutes. The city will lease the crew quarters at both fire stations for $1,600 a month.
Several Council members expressed confidence in AMR, but said they need more information to truly evaluate its performance.
“The main reason for doing this was being able to maintain the service and coverage at a reasonable cost,” Councilman David K. Leigh said. “You’ve shown one side, but we’ve not shown the other side. It would really be good to model based on these numbers of calls, what it would cost us to operate the same service and generally what we anticipate their revenue would be from this service.”
That way, Leigh said, the city can compare the cost of AMR to how much it would cost Belton to offer the same service.
In 2019, Belton faced a potential shortfall of $230,000 in ambulance revenue in its last budget. That loss was after the city lost $450,000 from a contract with Bell County to provide EMS to nearby rural areas.
Councilmen Craig Pearson and Dan Kirkley added onto Leigh’s call for a more thorough analysis, suggesting it include a look at staffing.
“I think we need to factor in also the feasibility of being able to hire appropriately,” Pearson said. “Because if we are looking at firefighters who are also qualified to run the ambulances, we found that to almost be impossible. Somehow we need to factor that into that comparative equation.”
Leigh said having AMR run Belton’s EMS has been good.
“I think it’s been a good program. I’ve heard a lot of good things about it,” he said. “The fact that we’re not going negative (financially) really shows the efficiency of the private sector.”