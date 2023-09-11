A 14-year-old Lake Belton High School student faces two criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted another student and a security guard last month.
School officials said the student was initially suspended for three days for the assault that occurred Aug. 29 at the Belton ISD campus, located at 9809 FM 2483 in Temple.
A school resource officer heard the incident occurring near a flight of stairs and saw a security guard on the ground in pain when he arrived, Nohely Mackowiak, the city of Temple’s communications and public relations division director, said.
“When the officer arrived, he noticed a female security member was on the ground, groaning in pain,” Mackowiak said. “She had noticeable blood inside her mouth. Another victim, a student, had an injury to his ear.”
The student told Temple police that a 14-year-old student approached him and began punching and hitting him.
“The student victim said he did not know the 14-year-old or why he attacked him,” Mackowiak said. “After reviewing surveillance footage, officers were able to see the 14-year-old attack the student. Several other students tried to pull him backward. Then, the female security member arrived and tried to restrain him. The 14-year-old then hit the female on the right side of her face with a closed fist, making her fall to the ground and hit the back of her head.”
The 14-year-old was charged with assault on a public servant and assault causing bodily injury, Mackowiak said. Assault on a public servant is a generally a third-degree felony; assault causing bodily injury is a misdemeanor charge.
Lake Belton High School was placed on a hold from 8:46 to 9:15 a.m. on Aug 29 due “to the medical emergency following a student altercation,” Principal Steele Hantgin said in a letter to parents.
Belton ISD did not inform media of the incident.
“While attempting to break up the incident, a staff member was assaulted and transported to a local medical facility,” Hantgin said. “Both the assaulted student and staff member were treated and are in stable condition. There were no threats made to any other students.”
“This incident is under investigation by the local authorities and the student who initiated the incident is off campus while the district determines the proper disciplinary action,” Hantgin said. “If you see any photos or videos of the incident circulating, please forward them to the school administration, as this is an open investigation. To be clear, the maximum criminal and disciplinary actions will be sought.”
Mackowiak said the juvenile faced a disciplinary hearing to determine if he would be sent to the district’s alternative campus. Belton ISD’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program is located at 302 N. Blair St. in Belton.
Jennifer Bailey, executive director of communications and community engagement for Belton ISD, said the district cannot comment on specific student discipline issues.
“Rest assured Belton ISD takes a strong position on student assaults and will pursue the maximum consequences,” she said.