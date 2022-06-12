LULAC Councils 4971, 22196 and 22305; Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; and Temple College held a scholarship luncheon Sunday afternoon at the church.
“Thank you for being here,” the Rev. Amado Ramos told the guests after their barbecue meal in the church’s family center.
“Thank you for your support,” he said. “It means a lot to our community.”
Toni Salazar, master of ceremony and LULAC Council 4971 vice president, introduced the main speaker, former Temple resident Gloria Vasquez Gonzales, a professor at the Mexican American Institute of the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Speaking on the “Importance of Mexican American History,” Gonzales began by comparing herself to a turtle.
“I carry my home everywhere I go,” she said.
She grew up in Temple and could pick out people she knew in the crowd, she said.
“We helped build the community,” she said. “We’re very proud of it.”
Who we are is important, she said.
“I have my students do a form,” she said. “They go back three generations.”
“It tells them how you got in this package — all the sacrifices that were made,” she said.
Every family has a record keeper, she said. “Find out who they are.”
All of this is part of answering the question of who we are, she said.
“We need to be aware,” she said. “Go to your grandparents. They love to tell the stories.”
“Identity” was one of her main points.
“We have different identities,” she said. “I tell my students to rank themselves. Where you rank in the family dictates your relationship with your parents and your siblings.”
Everyone should also know what’s going on in their community, she said. There is much occasion for cultural pride, she said.
“We have a lot of history here in Temple,” she said. “We have played a role in national history. Those stories need to be told.”
In the past she spent some time at Hector Garcia Elementary in Temple, she said.
“The students there don’t know who he is and what an important role he played,” she said.
Resiliency is another strong characteristic, she said.
“Throw anything at us and we’ll get through it,” she said. “We’ll find a way.”
As for the present, she said, parents should go to the school board.
“You have that power,” she said. “Make your voice heard. Become active.”
The easiest way to become active is to vote, she said.
Christina Ponce, president of Temple College, followed Gonzales on the program.
Now is the best time to go to college, Ponce said, because a lot of funds are available to help with student costs.
She then presented scholarship awards to Esmeralda Ruelas-Olivares and Jesus A. Sierralta. Miguel Angel Garcia, also receiving a scholarship, was not present.
Ruelas-Olivares spoke of her path toward a degree in nursing.
“My vocation path is clear,” she said of her goal to become a registered nurse.
Sierralta, 17, told what it was like being a dual-credit high school and college student.