BARTLETT — A town hall meeting will be held Saturday morning at the Teinert Memorial Library.
The meeting, which starts at 9:30 a.m., will focus on water and wastewater with City Manager Joseph Resendez as the speaker. He will discuss why Bartlett experiences water loss and boil water notices and what the city is doing to curb those disruptions.
The town hall meeting kicks off a week of spring break events for schoolchildren at the library, 337 State Highway 95 at Dalton Street in Bartlett.
At 9 a.m. Monday, there will be a presentation on what to do when you find a bird in your attic or an injured one in your backyard. Later in the day, at 3:30 p.m., there will be a hands-on presentation about dinosaurs.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Bartlett Electric Company will give a presentation on safety around electricity. At 3:30 p.m., a Car Maintenance 101 presentation will be given.
On Wednesday, a domino game will be played at 9:30 a.m., even for those who don’t know how to play. At 11:30 a.m., AgriLife will give a presentation on spring vegetables.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, Atmos Gas will give a presentation on safety around natural gas wells and equipment. The company mascot, Gus the Gopher, will be on site. Toddler story time will follow at 10:30 a.m.
At 3:30 p.m., a personal safety presentation using jiu-jitsu will be offered to women and children.
At 9 a.m. Friday, the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department will bring their antique fire truck and talk about fire safety.
The library said people who attend five of the eight events will receive a prize.
For more information, call the library at 254-527-4308.