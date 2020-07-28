Two people went to the hospital - one with major injuries - after a serious collision Saturday evening on Interstate 35.
An SUV hydroplaned on rain-slick roads into an 18-wheeler and then rolled, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
The two injured people were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Their current conditions are unknown at this time, as is any additional information about their names, ages and where they live.
No information is known at this time about whether the 18-wheeler's driver had injuries.
Southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 303 was where the collision happened. Southbound I-35 in that area was closed to traffic until about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Weems.
More information will be provided as it is available.